Stephen Jones hints Cowboys could be rethinking Micah Parsons extension
Injuries have been a major problem all season for the Dallas Cowboys, and it's not just role players who have gone down. Right now, Dallas has Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, and Trevon Diggs all on the IR.
There was also a point where Micah Parsons missed time due to a high ankle sprain which put their defense in a tough spot. Throw in the fact that CeeDee Lamb has been battling a shoulder injury and the Cowboys have been struggling to get their elite players healthy and on the field together.
MORE: Travis Hunter beats potential Cowboys draft pick Ashton Jeanty for Heisman Trophy
It's also why Stephen Jones is quetioning the team's decision to pay elite money to star players. Jones, who has always been overly frugal, spoke about the team's recent rash of injuries and what it could mean for Parsons, who is next in line for a mammoth extension.
Speaking at the NFL's December League Meeting, Jones said it would be irresponsible not to look at the entire body of work and see what needs to be reconsidered. That led to him addressing injuries to Prescott, Diggs, and Martin who all sigend new deals over the past two years.
For Prescott, it was a four year, $260 million deal this offseason while Diggs landed a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023. Martin was already playing on a long-term contract but agreed to a restructure in 2023 to give him $18 million per season in the final two years of his deal.
With all of Jones' beloved cap space sitting on the sideline, he then uttered a phrase that could spell doom for Parsons when he asked aloud, “God, are we smart having this much money tied in to the top five to 10 players?”
The good news for Parsons is that he finished the conversation by saying he couldn't imagine Parsons playing anywhere else.
MORE: Stephen Jones starts gaslighting Cowboys fans looking ahead to 2025 offseason
"We love Micah," Jones said. "I can't imagine there's a scenario where he's not wearing a star on his helmet."
As good as that comment was to hear, Jones might have already set the stage for such a scenario. And he's ready to blame the players they signed in the past for getting injured. The gaslighting continues from the Jones family, so be prepared for another drawn out negotiation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Panthers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys inching toward top 10 after Week 14