Micah Parsons set to join Hall of Fame pass rushers with elite stat
Micah Parsons is the heartbeat of the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. This can’t be debated considering how much better they’ve been since he returned from a high ankle sprain.
His presence opens things up for the rest of the defense, but despite the extra attention, he still gets his numbers as well.
During a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, Parsons racked up two sacks, giving him 8.5 on the season. With 1.5 more in the final three games, Parsons would have double-digits sacks in each of his first four seasons in the league.
MORE: Trevon Diggs injury update spells bad news for Cowboys' 2025 defense
That’s such a rare feat that he would be just the fifth player to accomplish this. The other four, are all in the Hall of Fame.
Parsons has 49 career sacks and continues to get after the QB despite not being the ideal build for an edge rusher. His unique blend of speed and power is often too much for offensive linemen to deal with.
He’s also been in the news due to the status of his contract. Finishing his fourth season, Parsons will be ready to negotiate an extension which has led to plenty of speculation about his future.
Stephen Jones said he can’t envision a scenario where Parsons isn’t on the team. Making sure that he remains in Dallas should be their primary focus this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 15 Player of the Game
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft