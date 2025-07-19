Cowboys Country

Cowboys star defends Jaydon Blue against 'goof troops' who 'lie' for views

Juanyeh Thomas is coming to the defense of Dallas Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue, who was criticized for being "borderline lazy" in a podcast everyone has been bashing.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

No one has any time for disgrunteld "ex-coaches" on podcasts -- at least not the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, former Cowboys coach Glenn "Stretch" Smith made a podcast appearance with Marcus Mosher and Locked on Cowboys to share unverified claims that rookie running back Jaydon Blue is worrying some Dallas coaches for being "borderline lazy" because he skipped some workouts with the team during the offseason program.

That contradicts anything that has been reported by The Star or by people familiar with the team. It also goes against anything Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, who coached Blue in college, said about the running back, who he describes as "a guy that comes to work every day, really loves football, and will be a great teammate."

MORE: Jaydon Blue rips 'fake article' claiming Cowboys staff has work ethic concerns

Blue laughed off the comments on social media and ripped the "fake article" for using his name for clout. Now, teammate Juanyeh Thomas is coming to the rookie's defense.

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Thomas also ripped the report using the hash tag "Goof Troops."

MORE: Dallas Cowboys linked to new RB in compelling trade proposal

He wrote, "Dem “ex coaches” lame as hell… Lil bra ain’t had 1 issue on or off the field … People just lie for free… I hope they got the views on the show they wanted though."

It's good to see everyone calling out the chatter from outside of the building and defending their teammates.

Brian Schottenheimer has made it a focus to build a family bond between the players, and these are the moments where it pays off. If you aren't in the building, the players are going to defend their brothers and call you out for speaking on what you don't know.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp

Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet, TJ Watt gets paid

Cowboys rookie selected as under-the-radar player to ‘shape 2025 season’

Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks

PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News