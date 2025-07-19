Cowboys star defends Jaydon Blue against 'goof troops' who 'lie' for views
No one has any time for disgrunteld "ex-coaches" on podcasts -- at least not the Dallas Cowboys.
On Friday, former Cowboys coach Glenn "Stretch" Smith made a podcast appearance with Marcus Mosher and Locked on Cowboys to share unverified claims that rookie running back Jaydon Blue is worrying some Dallas coaches for being "borderline lazy" because he skipped some workouts with the team during the offseason program.
That contradicts anything that has been reported by The Star or by people familiar with the team. It also goes against anything Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, who coached Blue in college, said about the running back, who he describes as "a guy that comes to work every day, really loves football, and will be a great teammate."
Blue laughed off the comments on social media and ripped the "fake article" for using his name for clout. Now, teammate Juanyeh Thomas is coming to the rookie's defense.
Thomas also ripped the report using the hash tag "Goof Troops."
He wrote, "Dem “ex coaches” lame as hell… Lil bra ain’t had 1 issue on or off the field … People just lie for free… I hope they got the views on the show they wanted though."
It's good to see everyone calling out the chatter from outside of the building and defending their teammates.
Brian Schottenheimer has made it a focus to build a family bond between the players, and these are the moments where it pays off. If you aren't in the building, the players are going to defend their brothers and call you out for speaking on what you don't know.
