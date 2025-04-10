DeMarvion Overshown injury update comes straight from Cowboys star
DeMarvion Overshown was a third-round selection for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and showed flashes of stardom from the moment he arrived for offseason work. Unfortunately, his rookie season ended before it started thanks to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason finale.
He worked his way back to the field in 2024 and picked up where he left off. Overshown turned into a difference-maker with 90 tackles, five sacks, and one pick-six in 13 games. Sadly, it all ended in Week 14 when he suffered another torn ACL.
In addition to the ACL, Overshown tore his MCL and PCL, putting his 2025 campaign in doubt. The third-year linebacker is determined to get back on the field earlier than expected, and gave an update on his state of mind while going through rehab.
While appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Overshown said his experience gives him confidence that he will return and be as good as ever.
Overshown says the mental side can be tough, with players questioning whether they can be the same guy when they return.
Knowing that he returned and was arguably better has given Overshown plenty of faith in himself. He even said that’s made this injury easier to work through than the last.
Hopefully, Overshown is correct and Cowboys’ fans will get to see the newly crowned ‘Agent 0’ back before too long.
