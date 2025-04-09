Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gets 'realistic date' for return to field
Rising Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown has been the man of the hour for America's Team, following news that he will be making the highly-anticipated switch to jersey No. 0.
After starting his NFL career wearing No. 35 before switching to No. 13, he will now be returning to the number that earned him the "Agent 0" moniker with the Texas Longhorns.
But that's not the only news surrounding Overshown that has surfaced on Wednesday.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, noted on X that Overshown " is progressing well and is onto the movement phase of rehab. He remains on pace to return around midseason 2025, with early November as a realistic ballpark estimate. "
Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS echoed those comments by adding, "November is the realistic date for a return to the Cowboys of Agent 0."
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024.
There have been concerns about when he would be able to return to the field in 2025, if at all. But now, we know that mid-season is a realistic target for Overshown to return and make his impact on the field.
That has to be music to the ears of Cowboys fans, and new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who expect big things from Overshown as he continues to find his groove as a pro.
