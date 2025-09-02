Cowboys Country

DeMarvion Overshown shares how Charlotte Jones helped land No. 0 jersey

Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown will make history when he returns to the field as the first player in team history to wear No. 0, and Charlotte Jones helped make it happen after a call from her son.

They say "it's all about who you know," and that proved to be the case for rising Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown, who will make franchise history when he returns to the field during the 2025-26 NFL season.

Overshown will become the first player in team history to wear the No. 0 jersey, resurrecting the "Agent 0" moniker he was known by during his rise to stardom with the Texas Longhorns.

On Monday night, Overshown was a guest on the "Cowboys Hour" where he discussed a number of topics ahead of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of those topics was how Overshown was able to get the No. 0 jersey, and he revealed it all started with a call to his former Texas teammate, Paxton Anderson, Jerry Jones' grandon.

Overshown dialed up Paxton to say he wanted the No. 0 and felt he earned it. That led to Paxton calling his mom, Jerry's daughter, and Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones.

After two hours, Overshown received a call back from Paxton and learned that the number was his.

It looks like Charlotte Jones knows how to get things done.

Now, can Paxton call his mom and let her know that Cowboys Nation wants a Super Bowl? After years of pain and sorrow, I think they've earned it.

