Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
Micah Parsons' reported back issue continues to linger, a week after his MRI with the Dallas Cowboys came back clean and he was cleared to practice. Parsons was seeking a second opinion on his back before being traded to the Green Bay Packers.
Now, we are learning an official diagnosis of the mystery back issue from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Packers LB Micah Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, and he may take an epidural injection prior to Sunday’s game vs. the Lions if needed to help him play, per sources," Schefter wrote on X.
Schefter added that it "still is uncertain if" Parsons will suit up for the Packers' season opener.
Parsons sat out of Cowboys training camp practices due to "back tightness" during his contract hold-in. He was reportedly prescribed a "five-day plan of anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, a prednisone to help him recover from back tightness."
He was also going through a physical therapy program with the Cowboys before the trade.
Cowboys fans wish Parsons well as he begins the next chapter of his career, while turning their focus to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4.
In four weeks, Parsons and the Packers will visit AT&T Stadium for a highly anticipated primetime showdown on September 28. Hopefully his back will be healed enough to play.
