Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the NFL opening game this Thursday when the team will meet longtime NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys may be headline news this week, but the franchise has also had a stranglehold on the headlines all summer long.
From trading their best defensive player to becoming a new Netflix documentary, it's easy to see how this team is "America's Team."
MORE: Kenny Clark could be 'fully unleashed' in Cowboys debut vs Eagles
The Netflix documentary has been a smash hit. It follows owner Jerry Jones and his team through some of the most dominant times in franchise history.
During an episode of the documentary, Jones reveals a bizarre revelation as to why he has never hired a general manager for the franchise. The answer is simple: he likes the pain.
"I don't like it like that. I like the pain," Jones said when talking about the difficulties of being the general manager and owner of the franchise.
There's no question he likes the pain. Jones always finds himself in the middle of a long battle when it comes to getting a new deal done with his top stars.
MORE: Micah Parsons' first Packers practice has Cowboys fans all noticing same thing
But this season, Jones brought back a little of the so-called "Gambler" that many people believed he used to be. Maybe the documentary brought the fire back for the Cowboys owner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
Jerry Jones' salary cap failures led to Micah Parsons trade, NFL announcer says
Dallas Cowboys, All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland agree to massive contract extension before Week 1
Eagles name starting CBs, give Cowboys WRs opportunity to feast in Week 1
Jerry Jones doubles down on 'stopping run' narrative for Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc