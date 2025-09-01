Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday
The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off the 2025-26 NFL season, hitting the road for a primetime showdown against the division champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas is a heavy underdog, but will aim to spoil Philly's Super Bowl celebration as the Eagles hang their banner.
With the team ramping up its preparations this week, the Cowboys dropped their first official injury report of the season following Monday's Labor Day practice.
MORE: Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says
Only four players were listed on the official report, with defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey being the lone holdout. The good news for Dallas is that All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton were full participants.
A full look at the team's Week One injury report for Monday can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 1 injury report - Monday
Player
Injury
Monday Participation
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Back
DNP
Trevon Diggs, CB
Knee
Full
Tyler Guyton, OT
Knee
Full
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE
Ankle
Full
Earlier in the day, there were reports that Guyton is "trending" toward playing, while Diggs said he has between a 75 and 80 percent chance of suiting up in the opener.
MORE: Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming available on NBC Universal's Peacock app.
Get your popcorn ready as we officially ring in the Brian Schottenheimer era.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
Jerry Jones' salary cap failures led to Micah Parsons trade, NFL announcer says
Dallas Cowboys, All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland agree to massive contract extension before Week 1
Eagles name starting CBs, give Cowboys WRs opportunity to feast in Week 1
Jerry Jones doubles down on 'stopping run' narrative for Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc