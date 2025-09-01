Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says
Week 1 is going to be a tough test for the Dallas Cowboys as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.
Philly is coming off their second Super Bowl win after knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Eagles are a tough opponent, this could be a huge opportunity for the Cowboys to start the season with a statement win.
That's not what BETMGM's Pat Boyle expects to happen. Boyle said the Dallas defense is in trouble after trading Micah Parsons, saying they "suck" without him. Boyle added that Philly would "steamroll" the Cowboys in Week 1, making a statement of their own.
MORE: Micah Parsons' first Packers practice has Cowboys fans all noticing same thing
"They suck without Micah Parsons. Their secondary with all those interceptions for DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, made possible because of pressure that Micah Parsons gets on a quarterback. Philadelphia's going to run it down their throats like they did last year."
Boyle continues to say the Eagles will run all over the Cowboys, which was an issue even with Parsons. He says Kenny Clark will be a good player, but that the big defensive tackle won't be able to stop Saquon Barkley.
MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku jersey number update isn't what Cowboys fans hoped for
For that reason, he's a firm believer that the Eagles will win and cover the 7.5-point spread, which Boyle expects will increase to eight or more.
His take isn't an unpopular one, with most pundits claiming Dallas will be handed a loss in Week 1. Now, it will be up to them to prove the doubters wrong.
