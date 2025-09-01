Cowboys Country

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL regular season with one of the five toughest strength of schedules in the league.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2025-26 NFL campaign on Thursday, September 4, against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

It's a difficult challenge for the Cowboys right out of the gate, especially for a rookie head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and it's not going to get any easier as the year goes on.

Dallas will face one of the toughest schedules throughout the season, ranking inside of the top five for strength of schedule.

Along with facing the NFC East rivals home and away, the Cowboys face the AFC West, NFC North, Arizona CardinalsNew York Jets, and Carolina Panthers throughout the season.

According to the league's strength of schedule formula, the Cowboys have the No. 5-most difficult schedule in 2025.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots will have the three easiest schedules.

Where do the rest of the teams' strength of schedules rank for the 2025 season?

A full look at the strength of schedule rankings can be seen below.

2025 NFL strength of schedule rankings

1. New York Giants, .574

2. Detroit Lions, .571

3. Chicago Bears, .571

4. Philadelphia Eagles, .561

5. Dallas Cowboys, .557

6. Minnesota Vikings, .557

7. Green Bay Packers, .557

8. Washington Commanders, .550

9. Baltimore Ravens, .533

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, .526

11. Kansas City Chiefs, .522

12. Los Angeles Chargers, .522

13. Cleveland Browns, .519

14. Cincinnati Bengals, .509

15. Denver Broncos, .505

16. Las Vegas Raiders, .502

17. Los Angeles Rams, .491

18. Houston Texans, .481

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, .481

20. Atlanta Falcons, .478

21. Miami Dolphins, .474

22. Seattle Seahawks, .474

23. Buffalo Bills, .467

24. Jacksonville Jaguars, .467

25. Indianapolis Colts, .464

26. New York Jets, .460

27. Arizona Cardinals, .457

28. Carolina Panthers, .457

29. Tennessee Titans, .450

30. New England Patriots, .429

31. New Orleans Saints, .419

32. San Francisco 49ers, .415

