Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season
The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2025-26 NFL campaign on Thursday, September 4, against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
It's a difficult challenge for the Cowboys right out of the gate, especially for a rookie head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and it's not going to get any easier as the year goes on.
Dallas will face one of the toughest schedules throughout the season, ranking inside of the top five for strength of schedule.
Along with facing the NFC East rivals home and away, the Cowboys face the AFC West, NFC North, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers throughout the season.
According to the league's strength of schedule formula, the Cowboys have the No. 5-most difficult schedule in 2025.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots will have the three easiest schedules.
Where do the rest of the teams' strength of schedules rank for the 2025 season?
A full look at the strength of schedule rankings can be seen below.
2025 NFL strength of schedule rankings
1. New York Giants, .574
2. Detroit Lions, .571
3. Chicago Bears, .571
4. Philadelphia Eagles, .561
5. Dallas Cowboys, .557
6. Minnesota Vikings, .557
7. Green Bay Packers, .557
8. Washington Commanders, .550
9. Baltimore Ravens, .533
10. Pittsburgh Steelers, .526
11. Kansas City Chiefs, .522
12. Los Angeles Chargers, .522
13. Cleveland Browns, .519
14. Cincinnati Bengals, .509
15. Denver Broncos, .505
16. Las Vegas Raiders, .502
17. Los Angeles Rams, .491
18. Houston Texans, .481
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, .481
20. Atlanta Falcons, .478
21. Miami Dolphins, .474
22. Seattle Seahawks, .474
23. Buffalo Bills, .467
24. Jacksonville Jaguars, .467
25. Indianapolis Colts, .464
26. New York Jets, .460
27. Arizona Cardinals, .457
28. Carolina Panthers, .457
29. Tennessee Titans, .450
30. New England Patriots, .429
31. New Orleans Saints, .419
32. San Francisco 49ers, .415
