New Derek Stingley Jr. contract changes CB market for Cowboys, DaRon Bland
The Dallas Cowboys are not going to be happy with the Houston Texans on Monday.
According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have agreed to a new deal with young star corner Derek Stingley Jr. that will pay him $90 million over three seasons with $89 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $30 million per year.
That number makes Stingley the highest-paid corner in NFL history, and according to Schefter, completely resets the market for the position. Unfortunately for Dallas, the market reset comes just before their negotiations with their own young star at corner.
DaRon Bland, who is entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal with the Cowboys, is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season. And unfortunately for Dallas, he is going to command a high price.
In his three years with the Cowboys since being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bland has been beyond elite, intercepting 14 passes in 41 career games, including and NFL-high nine in 2023. That season he also set the NFL record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season with five. That year, he was named to his first Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors.
Over that same stretch, Bland has outperformed Stingley in nearly every statistical category, and despite his season-ending injury in 2024, has largely remained healthier than Stingley in that time frame. In other words, Bland is going to have all the leverage in contract negotiations when the time comes for the two parties to discuss a new deal.
Does that mean that the Cowboys are going to lock themselves into a corner for $30 million per year or more? Not necessarily. Dallas has already committed to the future of Trevon Diggs and brought in outside help from Kaiir Elam. Dallas could also choose to address the position this off-season during then NFL Draft, or elect to pursue more help in free agency.
They also have to consider the contract negotiations of Micah Parsons, who is also set to become a free agent after next season.
Then again, losing a player of Bland's caliber off of a defense that has already lost so much from their defense last season, could be devastating down the road, and they may want to come to an agreement sooner rather than later, to avoid any further movement in the market price for a young star corner.
