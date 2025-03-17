Cowboys' Trey Lance named 'best fit' for division rival in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for a new backup quarterback in 2025 after losing Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in NFL free agency.
Trey Lance, the team's other backup, is also a free agent is not expected to return.
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones previously said the team hopes to add a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and that seems to be the path the team is on.
As for Lance, however, Dallas may still see Lance next season after he was named a "best fit" for a division rival. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the best fits for Lance with the Washington Commanders on the list.
"The best fits for Lance are teams that already employ dual-threat quarterbacks in their offenses—specifically, the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. The Philadelphia Eagles would also fit, but they just picked up a similar developmental quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson,"
"In Baltimore or Washington, Lance could sit and learn behind a quarterback with similar Physical tools. He could also be utilized occasionally in obvious running situations."
Lance started the season finale for Dallas throwing for 244 yards and adding 26 on the ground in a 23-19 loss to, interestingly enough, the Commanders.
Lance played on two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison. He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Things haven't worked out for Lance in the NFL so far, but when you are a top-five pick there will be a handful of chances. Wherever lands, Lance will likely sign on a "prove it" deal.
