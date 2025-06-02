Dez Bryant makes controversial statement regarding NFL Pride Month campaign
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant has always been outspoken throughout his NFL career. Sometimes, that has gotten him into trouble. On social media, Bryant is no different and is always willing to sound off on trending topics, so it was only a matter of time until he sounded off on the league's Pride Month campaign.
Teams around the league showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community by changing their avatars on social media to include rainbow colors.
Some teams, like the Los Angeles Rams, encouraged fans to join in on Pride celebrations throughout the year. Others, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared the dates of events in the community taking place throughout Pride Month, from a parade to a street fair.
MORE: 9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Bryant didn't share his thoughts on the Pride Month campaign until an old video resurfaced and began going viral. The video was first shared by the NFL in 2021.
"These are wild statements to make," Bryant wrote on X. "Excuse my silliness. I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays, but this is far from right."
Bryant's comments were met with mixed reactions, but he doubled down with second message.
MORE: Future Hall of Famer rips Cowboys for ' one of worst offseasons of all-time'
"It’s gay players in the NFL, but forcing it in people's faces, especially children, can send the wrong message," he continued. "Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people. They probably would have a problem."
Bryant is free to have his opinion on the matter and voice it on his personal platform, but the reaction shows how divisive the issue can be. The NFL doesn't care, however, because they are dedicated to making football accessible to everyone and showing it is an inclusive environment.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention
Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat