Dez Bryant still isn't over the 'Dez caught it' moment, calls out NFL
The Dallas Cowboys are watching the postseason from home, as the team failed to reach the playoffs this season.
However, there was a time when the future was bright in Dallas. The 2014 Cowboys were a talented unit that made their mark in the NFL.
NFL analyst proposes one-sided head coach trade with NFL Playoff team
That season would painfully end in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, in a game known as the "Dez caught it" game.
Yes, the play that is burned in the minds of every Cowboys fan. Dez Bryant's catch, which was ruled incomplete, helped hand the Cowboys a defeat in the divisional round, and it would be the last postseason appearance for quarterback Tony Romo.
Recently, the 11th anniversary of that game was reminded by everyone as social media posts littered with the Bryant moment went viral.
Bryant even chimed in with his opinions on the call. The Cowboys legend's words may be a little too stiff for us here, but we've got the link right here with Bryant's comments.
It is a day that will live in the lore of painful moments for a Cowboys fan. Unfortunately, things haven't been a lot better since that moment.
