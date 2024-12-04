Did Dak throw shade at Jerry Jones while campaigning for Mike McCarthy
After just eight games, the Dallas Cowboys lost their franchise quarterback when Dak Prescott suffered a torn hamstring, which required season-ending surgery.
With him out, they dropped two games and fell to 3-7 before finding a rhythm. Dallas has now won two in a row, which has Jerry Jones claiming they could decide to keep head coach Mike McCarthy in 2025 and beyond.
Prescott, who has thrived under McCarthy, has gone on record saying he wants the coach to return. He stated that he felt “helpless” sitting out and not being able to help McCarthy earn an extension.
MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?
Prescott then seemed to throw some shade at Jerry Jones, saying McCarthy deserves a chance to coach the team “on his terms.”
"He definitely deserves a chance," Dak said. "Another contract & a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. On his terms."
Jones has always been known for being overly involved, often landing his coaches the unwanted moniker of a “puppet” for the overzealous owner.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl in AT&T Stadium, was initially given a lot of rope but that’s no longer the case. Jones has been front and center since their disastrous loss in the playoffs last year, and forced McCarthy to coach without any security past 2024.
This approach has limited the coach’s influence, which is another point Prescott made. It’s also led to one of the worst campaigns in recent history.
Jones might not realize this is 100 percent on him, but it seems Prescott knows who is responsible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?
Wholesome Eric Kendricks, DeMarvion Overshown sideline convo goes viral