Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones continues to keep door open for Mike McCarthy return

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is once again praising head coach Mike McCarthy, leaving the door open for him to continue coaching the team past 2024.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering the 2024 NFL season, many believed Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was a lame-duck coach. He was entering the final year of his contract, and barring a late playoff run his return was unlikely.

After the team stumbled out of the gate, the conversation shifted to whether he would be fired during the season.

Jerry Jones criticized the team's play-calling and offensive schemes which McCarthy is responsible for, which added even more fuel to the fire.

MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?

Then, there was a shift, with Jones not ruling out a contract extension for McCarthy.

As we prepare to get December underway, the Cowboys are on a two-game winning streak and Jerry is once again throwing his support behind the head coach.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"Quality of character, quality of football character, he's steady as a rock…" Jones said, per DallasCowboys.com. "He's genuine, he's no BS with these players, and I've never thought for one second that the team had quit recognizing what an outstanding coach he is."

The Cowboys Week 14 showdown is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. If they are able to continue their winning streak, the team's momentum towards the postseason will continue to rise.

And, after the way the season started, you have to wonder if getting the team to sniff the postseason would be enough to save McCarthy's job.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension

Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?

5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News