Jerry Jones continues to keep door open for Mike McCarthy return
Entering the 2024 NFL season, many believed Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was a lame-duck coach. He was entering the final year of his contract, and barring a late playoff run his return was unlikely.
After the team stumbled out of the gate, the conversation shifted to whether he would be fired during the season.
Jerry Jones criticized the team's play-calling and offensive schemes which McCarthy is responsible for, which added even more fuel to the fire.
Then, there was a shift, with Jones not ruling out a contract extension for McCarthy.
As we prepare to get December underway, the Cowboys are on a two-game winning streak and Jerry is once again throwing his support behind the head coach.
"Quality of character, quality of football character, he's steady as a rock…" Jones said, per DallasCowboys.com. "He's genuine, he's no BS with these players, and I've never thought for one second that the team had quit recognizing what an outstanding coach he is."
The Cowboys Week 14 showdown is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. If they are able to continue their winning streak, the team's momentum towards the postseason will continue to rise.
And, after the way the season started, you have to wonder if getting the team to sniff the postseason would be enough to save McCarthy's job.
