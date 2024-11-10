Did Jerry Jones gaslight the entire Cowboys' fanbase?
The Dallas Cowboys have gone from a solid 12-5 last season to a disappointing 3-5 start in 2024. With hopes for a deep playoff run fading, it seems the Cowboys may now be in the mix for a top draft pick after a rough start.
This poor record stings even more given Jerry Jones’ offseason “all in” comments, leading many fans to wonder if Jones has been gaslighting the fanbase since the offseason.
Even if the team were fully healthy, it’s clear both the offense and defense need significant improvements, yet Jones continues to stoke hope in a fanbase longing for a Super Bowl contender.
Regarding head coach Mike McCarthy, Jones made another misleading statement saying, “I’m good with Mike. I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record. He’s really good with the players. They think highly of him. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly… some of the best coaches I’ve been around, I got to see them when times were bad.”
This could be a tactic to keep McCarthy confident in hopes of a turnaround season; however, Jones’ tendency to emphasize McCarthy’s past success and resilience in tough times could also be an attempt to downplay current struggles.
Jerry Jones has done his best to manipulate the media into believing that every positive outcome has been due to his influence, while framing any negatives as either part of the plan or beyond his control. However, the more likely reality is that Jerry Jones just doesn’t know what he’s doing.
