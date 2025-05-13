Cowboys Country

Do Cowboys have any international games during 2025 NFL season?

The NFL International Series schedule has been released with 7 games set. Will the Dallas Cowboys be heading overseas?

Josh Sanchez

A Dallas Cowboys fan cheers during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.
A Dallas Cowboys fan cheers during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14, but throughout the past two days, select games have been announced by the league's broadcasting partners.

Today, we learned the full International Series schedule which includes seven games throughout the season.

Several of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 opponents had been tabbed for International Series games, but will America's Team go international?

MORE: Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest

The NFL knows the value of putting the Cowboys in favorable slots, which is why they will play in the Thursday night primetime season-opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys fans before the game against the Houston Texans.
Dallas Cowboys fans before the game against the Houston Texans. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the International Series, the Cowboys were lucky enough to avoid any games overseas.

MORE: Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road

The Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Vikings, Jets, and Commanders are all on the Cowboys' schedule this season and will play international games.

A general overall view of Tottenham Stadium exterior before an NFL International Series game.
A general overall view of Tottenham Stadium exterior before an NFL International Series game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who else will be taking their talents global?

A full look at the 2025 NFL International Series schedule can be seen below.

2025 NFL International Series schedule

A logo for the first NFL regular season International Series game to be played in Madrid in 2025.
A logo for the first NFL regular season International Series game to be played in Madrid in 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1, Friday, September 5: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Week 4, Sunday, September 28: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland

Week 5, Sunday, October 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London, England

Week 6, Sunday, October 12: Cleveland Broncos vs. New York Jets in London, England

Week 7, Sunday, October 19: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 10, Sunday, November 9: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany

Week 11, Sunday, November 16: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?

Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road

George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo

Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News