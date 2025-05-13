Do Cowboys have any international games during 2025 NFL season?
The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14, but throughout the past two days, select games have been announced by the league's broadcasting partners.
Today, we learned the full International Series schedule which includes seven games throughout the season.
Several of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 opponents had been tabbed for International Series games, but will America's Team go international?
The NFL knows the value of putting the Cowboys in favorable slots, which is why they will play in the Thursday night primetime season-opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
As for the International Series, the Cowboys were lucky enough to avoid any games overseas.
The Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Vikings, Jets, and Commanders are all on the Cowboys' schedule this season and will play international games.
Who else will be taking their talents global?
A full look at the 2025 NFL International Series schedule can be seen below.
2025 NFL International Series schedule
Week 1, Friday, September 5: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Week 4, Sunday, September 28: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland
Week 5, Sunday, October 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London, England
Week 6, Sunday, October 12: Cleveland Broncos vs. New York Jets in London, England
Week 7, Sunday, October 19: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England
Week 10, Sunday, November 9: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany
Week 11, Sunday, November 16: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain
