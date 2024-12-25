Do the Dallas Cowboys play on Christmas Day?
Week 17 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season kicks off on Wednesday, with Netflix bringing fans a special Christmas Day doubleheader.
It's the penultimate week of the NFL season and games are as important as ever for the teams still vying for the playoffs and seeding, but who will be taking the field?
The Dallas Cowboys face the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, but if you have Christmas plans, don't worry, you won't be missing the game.
MORE: Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 17: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Dallas and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday, December 29, with kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX with Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver on the call.
Instead of watching the NFC East showdown on Christmas, NFL fans will get a heavy dose of the AFC.
In the opening game of the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will also air on local CBS affiliates.
In the Christmas Day nightcap, the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens.
So, kick back and relax today, enjoying some good food, time with loved ones, and perhaps an adult beverage or three. The Cowboys won't be able to let you down and ruin the holiday. But, when Sunday afternoon rolls around, there are no promises for Cowboys Nation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Christmas wishes for every Dallas Cowboys fan
Dallas Cowboys stars do hilarious photoshoot in Christmas onesies
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 16 risers & fallers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15