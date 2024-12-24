Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 17: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Following an exciting win on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys will now hit the road to take on the NFC East leaders, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Last week, the Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders, which officially eliminated Dallas from the playoffs. Despite knowing they had no shot at the postseason, the Cowboys fought hard and rallied around head coach Mike McCarthy.
MORE: 4 Christmas wishes for every Dallas Cowboys fan
This week, they look to do the same — while also handing their biggest rival a second loss in as many weeks. With that being said, here's all the information you need to catch the action.
Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: TV & Viewing Info
This game was originally set for the late window but was flexed to the early game.
Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Eagles -9.0 | O/U: 43.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Eagles Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name