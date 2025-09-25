Ex-NFL quarterback says Micah Parsons should thank Cowboys for trading him
There’s plenty of attention on the Dallas Cowboys this week with Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers set to invade AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
One topic of discussion is how Parsons will be treated by the fan base. While most of Cowboys Nation wanted Jerry Jones to keep Parsons, the feeling might have shifted after seeing him wear a Packers uniform.
MORE: 4 Cowboys with the most to prove entering Week 4 vs. Packers
That was one of the talking points on First Take as Stephen A. Smith asked Dan Orlovsky how the fans will react. The former NFL quarterback said he didn’t really care, before adding that Parsons shouldn’t either. He added that Parsons should simply thank the Cowboys for freeing him from their organization.
”I literally don’t care. Boo him if you want to boo him. Micah should be thanking the Cowboys for what they did to him. They got him out of there. They’re not a good football team and they got him $150-plus million.”
Parsons signed a massive four-year, $188 million deal after being traded to Green Bay and they’re widely seen as a legit contender in the NFC.
Dallas, meanwhile, is 1-2 and trying to figure out how to play deep coverage.
At this point, it’s hard to find a good counterpoint to Orlovsky’s claims, but maybe the extra draft capital will help them figure things out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc