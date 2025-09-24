3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing and embarrassing 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3, in which they lost their top offensive player, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, for multiple weeks due to injury.
Now, the question becomes who will step up and take over the production the passing game until Lamb returns? And more importantly, can Dak Prescott continue to lead this team offensively without his most dangerous and reliable weapon in the fold?
With that in mind, lets take a look at the Cowboys' top three fantasy football options in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.
WR George Pickens
With Lamb out, George Pickens becomes the de facto No. 1 option for Prescott in the passing game. He is a legit downfield threat and an explosive play waiting to happen. It will be challenging considering the Packers rank No. 5 in fantasy football against opposing receivers, but the opportunities and targets for Pickens should be there for him to succeed.
TE Jake Ferguson
When Lamb left the game vs. all Jake Ferguson did was catch 13 passes for 82 yards on 14 targets, this comes after a game in which he had nine catches for 78 yards on 12 targets vs. the Giants. As it stands, Gerguson is the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football, and is averaing 10.6 targets per game. On top of that, his target share has gone up in each week. With Lamb out, it should continue to be plentiful for Ferguson.
RB Javonte Williams
Williams has been very reliable so far for Dallas this season, and is the No. 7-ranked running back in fantasy football heading into Week 4. Green Bay ranks third in the NFL against the run and has only allowed one score on the ground thus far, but Williams has been good against everyone thus far. He could have another solid day at the office on Sunday night.
