4 Cowboys with the most to prove entering Week 4 vs. Packers
This week, the Dallas Cowboys have a challenge ahead of them as they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas currently has a record of 1-2, and their defense has been a liability, especially in pass coverage. As if that wasn’t enough of a concern, they’re down three starters on offense, putting a lot of pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys running backs shockingly lead NFL in impressive stat
Desperately in need of something positive to build on, the Cowboys need these four players to step up. And they need to prove they can be counted on.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE
It might not seem fair to put pressure on Jadeveon Clowney in his debut with the Cowboys, but this defense needs him. They’ve been allergic to quarterback pressures and Clowney is a former No. 1 overall pick.
He might not be the player he was early in his career, but he’s going to be vital to the defense finding some sort of spark.
Trevon Diggs, CB
Trevon Diggs was one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL when he signed a lucrative extension ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, he’s struggled with knee injuries and was on the wrong side of multiple big plays over the past two weeks.
MORE: Cowboys continue reign as America's Team despite embarrassing blowout loss
If Dallas is going to turn things around in pass coverage, they’re going to need Diggs to emerge as the playmaker he was early in his career. Dallas doesn’t have the makings of a shutdown defense, but if Diggs can become a ballhawk who creates turnovers again, that would make a huge difference.
George Pickens, WR
During their Week 3 loss, the Cowboys saw CeeDee Lamb leave with an ankle injury. It was later determined to be a high ankle sprain, meaning he will miss multiple weeks.
That puts the pressure on George Pickens to step up as the WR1 in his absence. During the offseason, Pickens and Lamb were adamant that Dallas had two No. 1 receivers, and they need Pickens to prove those statements were true.
Dak Prescott, QB
Last year, Dak Prescott secured a contract that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Now, his team needs him to act like it.
MORE: Too much pressure on Dak Prescott has Cowboys chances of contending ‘shot’
Prescott has taken criticism for his lack of playoff success, but suddenly, the offseason has become an issue as well. Since landing his deal, he’s led the Cowboys to a record of 4-7.
Sure, there are excuses for that, but the highest-paid player should be able to rise above obstacles. It’s time for Prescott to prove he can do that.
