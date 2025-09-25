Cowboys Country

4 Cowboys with the most to prove entering Week 4 vs. Packers

These 4 Dallas Cowboys will have a lot on the line in Week 4.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
This week, the Dallas Cowboys have a challenge ahead of them as they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas currently has a record of 1-2, and their defense has been a liability, especially in pass coverage. As if that wasn’t enough of a concern, they’re down three starters on offense, putting a lot of pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Desperately in need of something positive to build on, the Cowboys need these four players to step up. And they need to prove they can be counted on.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Carolina Panthers EDGE Jadeveon Clowney during pregame warm ups against the New York Jets.
Carolina Panthers EDGE Jadeveon Clowney during pregame warm ups against the New York Jets. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It might not seem fair to put pressure on Jadeveon Clowney in his debut with the Cowboys, but this defense needs him. They’ve been allergic to quarterback pressures and Clowney is a former No. 1 overall pick.

He might not be the player he was early in his career, but he’s going to be vital to the defense finding some sort of spark.

Trevon Diggs, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Trevon Diggs was one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL when he signed a lucrative extension ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, he’s struggled with knee injuries and was on the wrong side of multiple big plays over the past two weeks.

If Dallas is going to turn things around in pass coverage, they’re going to need Diggs to emerge as the playmaker he was early in his career. Dallas doesn’t have the makings of a shutdown defense, but if Diggs can become a ballhawk who creates turnovers again, that would make a huge difference.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During their Week 3 loss, the Cowboys saw CeeDee Lamb leave with an ankle injury. It was later determined to be a high ankle sprain, meaning he will miss multiple weeks.

That puts the pressure on George Pickens to step up as the WR1 in his absence. During the offseason, Pickens and Lamb were adamant that Dallas had two No. 1 receivers, and they need Pickens to prove those statements were true.

Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Last year, Dak Prescott secured a contract that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Now, his team needs him to act like it.

Prescott has taken criticism for his lack of playoff success, but suddenly, the offseason has become an issue as well. Since landing his deal, he’s led the Cowboys to a record of 4-7.

Sure, there are excuses for that, but the highest-paid player should be able to rise above obstacles. It’s time for Prescott to prove he can do that.

