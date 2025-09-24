Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview

It could be a long night for the Dallas Cowboys as they enter Week 4 discouraged and hurt.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott rushes for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers LB Kingsley Enagbare.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott rushes for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers LB Kingsley Enagbare. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
This weekend will be another tough outing for the Dallas Cowboys as they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas has struggled mightily this season, coming in with a record of 1-2. Even their one win was far from satisfying as it took heroics from kicker Brandon Aubrey to pull off.

Now they’re set to face a Green Bay team that has two powerful motivators. One is the return of Micah Parsons, who was traded following a long and public contract dispute. The other is an embarrassing loss on the road to the Cleveland Browns.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see the Cowboys as underdogs at home.

Cowboys are underdogs by nearly a full touchdown

Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks is shown with defensive end Micah Parsons.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks is shown with defensive end Micah Parsons. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spread: GB -6.5

O/U: 47.5

ML: DAL +260

What to expect in Week 4?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dallas struggled to stop the pass against Caleb Williams, and it won’t get any easier with Jordan Love coming to town. Jerry Jones recently expressed confidence in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but it’s hard to share his enthusiasm after the defensive ineptitude we’ve witnessed this year.

On offense, it might not be much better. Dallas lost Tyler Booker and Cooper Beebe, meaning two backup offensive linemen will be protecting Dak Prescott from Parsons and the Green Bay pass rush.

If that’s not enough cause for concern, CeeDee Lamb is also out, leaving Prescott without his best receiver. Expect a whole lot of dump-off passes to Jake Ferguson again.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

