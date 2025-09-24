Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what many believe is the most anticipated game on the team's regular schedule.
On Sunday night, the Cowboys will welcome back Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown.
There's no question that both sides want to win the breakup. The first step in claiming that is winning this game.
It's early, but the Packers are already looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. That means the Cowboys need to bring everything they have.
To do that, the Cowboys would like to be as healthy as they possibly can be. We know that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and rookie offensive lineman Tyler Booker are out of action, but the team's injury report on Wednesday showed another starter who did not practice.
Veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice on Wednesday with what is being listed as a knee injury.
Cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trikweze Bridges were limited during Wednesday's practice. It appears the Cowboys may be looking for fans to play in the secondary on Sunday with this injury report.
Coming into the season, health at cornerback was a concern. Now, four weeks into the season, and it is no longer a concern; it is a red alarm. Although Bland could be trending in the right direction to play on Sunday night.
