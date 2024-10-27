Will Ezekiel Elliott be a healthy scratch after Dalvin Cook move?
The Dallas Cowboys made the long-awaited move of elevating Dalvin Cook from the practice squad to the gameday roster. Dallas desperately needs production from the backfield, and the hope is this move could provide a spark.
But, with Cook set to be active on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, what does that mean for the other running backs on the roster?
Conventional wisdom says either Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, or Deuce Vaughn will be inactive on game day with the Cook move.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that Rico Dowdle needs more carries, so making him an inactive seems unlikely. Deuce Vaughn has yet to get any consistent burn, but he is the team's most explosive running back.
That leaves veteran Ezekiel Elliott. Could he be the healthy scratch?
Elliott reunited with the Cowboys this season and knew he would be part of a running back-by-committee approach.
He started the season as the lead back but has consistently watched his role decrease and is getting fewer and fewer carries as the season rolls on.
Zeke had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. Since then, he has not seen double-digit carries, eclipsed 20 yards, or found the endzone in a game.
He also has the skillset that closest resembles Cook, so an intriguing situation could be brewing.
If we had to guess, Zeke is the most likely candidate to be a healthy scratch on Sunday Night Football. And if that is the case, the drama that follows will be worth watching.
