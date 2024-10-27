Will Ezekiel Elliott ask for his release if he's inactive on Sunday?
After six games, it's safe to say the return of Ezekiel Elliott hasn't gone as planned. The two-time NFL rushing champ re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason hoping he could recapture some of the magic he had with them early in his career.
He had a solid debut in Week 1, going for 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Since then, however, he's failed to gain more than 19 yards in a single game. Now, there's a chance he won't be utilized at all in Week 8.
Dallas is giving Dalvin Cook his first shot and there's plenty of reason to believe he will be an upgrade over Zeke. That's led to some speculation that the former Ohio State superstar could ask for his release, especially if he's a healthy scratch against the San Francisco 49ers.
To be clear, this is an analyst's take and not directly from Elliott. Even so, it's not an unimaginable scenario.
Elliott already expressed frustration earlier this season with his lack of touches. That led to owner Jerry Jones boldly claiming they were "saving Eliott" for down the road. It also led to the 29-year-old getting the majority of the rushing attempts in Week 6.
He responded with 17 yards on eight carries. Dallas responded by elevating Cook. We'll have to see how it all unfolds, and asking for a release feels like an option.
