Ezekiel Elliott jokes with fan about one-year breakup with Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Dallas Cowboys and he seems to be loving every minute of it.
Zeke has been spending a lof ot time with fans after practices during training camp and that was the case again on Monday. He even showed off his sense of humor while signing autographs by taking a jab at the Cowboys.
One fan who asked Elliott to autograph a sign told him he made it a while ago but couldn't get it to Zeke, telling him "You left us." Elliott responded hilariously by saying "I didn't leave, they kicked me out."
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott discusses motivation for Dallas Cowboys return
Elliott was released ahead of the 2023 season due to salary cap concerns. He spent one season with the New England Patriots before returning to Dallas this offseason.
Ezekiel Elliott could be chasing history in 2024
Elliott might not be the superstar he was early in his career but he's still a powerful back who rarely loses yards. That was the case in 2022 when he scored 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys.
That means he has 68 touchdowns as a member of the Cowboys, which is just four shy of Tony Dorsett, who is second in team history. Elliott could top that this season, which would help cement him as one of the best running backs to ever wear the star.
