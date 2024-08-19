Former Cowboys star gives behind-the-scenes look at game day commentary
When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders, it is always must-see television, even if it is just a preseason matchup.
The two iconic franchises met on Saturday night in a game that saw the Cowboys grab a 27-12 victory.
Since fans can't get enough of the action, former Cowboys receiver Isaiah Stanback, now turned NFL analyst, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his work life.
Cowboys receiver takes massive leap forward after second preseason game
Stanback posted a video on his X/Twitter account showing how the broadcast team works their magic on gameday. While the view from my couch looks slightly better than the nosebleed location the broadcast team has to work with, Stanback's video proves just how much work goes into creating a successful broadcast for people like us, the Monday morning quarterbacks.
Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children
The former Cowboys receiver knows what it is like to be on both sides of the sidelines, and this look at the prep for the broadcast team was an excellent insight for the fans.
Now, for the next preseason game, can someone make a sign that says, "I Stan for Stanback?"
