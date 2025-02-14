Former Cowboys assistant joins Kellen Moore in New Orleans
The NFL's head coaching carousel has come to a close following the New Orleans Saints' hiring of Kellen Moore.
Moore, the former offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, was introduced as the Saints' head coach this week.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star gets NFC job reuniting with familiar face
Moore's next task is assembling his coaching staff, and according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, former Cowboys assistant Chase Haslett is among his early hires.
Haslett, 32, follows his father's footsteps in New Orleans, Jim Haslett who served as the Saints' linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1995-96) before becoming head coach (2000-05).
During his six seasons as head coach, Jim Haslett's teams posted a 45-51 record, with a 1-1 mark in the postseason and a division title in 2000.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend rips new head coach Brian Schottenheimer
The younger Haslett joined Dallas in 2020 as an offensive quality control coach, working with tight ends coach Lunda Wells. Under his guidance, former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz posted career bests in 2021 with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
In 2023, Haslett helped tight end Jake Ferguson earn Pro Bowl honors with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns.
As it stands, only Wells, along with strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash, Cedric Smith, and Kendall Smith, have been retained on Brian Schottenheimer's staff for 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances