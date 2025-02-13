Former Dallas Cowboys star gets NFC job reuniting with familiar face
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice interviewed for a job on Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff in Big D, but he ultimately decided to return to the Texas Longhorns where he was serving as the team's running backs coach.
However, he has now decided to make the jump to the NFL where he will be accepting a role on Dan Campbell's staff with the Detroit Lions.
The Cowboys selected Choice in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. During his career with the Cowboys, Choice recorded 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns.
MORE: Cowboys double up on running backs in new 7-round NFL mock draft
After his playing career, served as a coaching intern with the Cowboys, before serving as running backs coach at North Texas, his alma mater Georgia Tech, and ultimately Texas.
During his time at Georgia Tech, Choice coached star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama for his final year of college eligibility. In Detroit, Choice and Gibbs will be reunited as the ball carrier continues to emerge as one of the best in the league.
Choice is one of the rising stars in the coaching world and also helped Bijan Robinson reach his full potential with the Longhorns.
Gibbs and Robinson have carried their success into the NFL and now we'll see if Choice's coaching will transfer as well.
Last season, Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards and tied for a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. He added 52 catches for 517 yards and four scores.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances