Dallas Cowboys legend rips new head coach Brian Schottenheimer
When the Dallas Cowboys hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the new head coach, there was a lack of enthusiasm from the fan base.
Schottenheimer is now starting to get a more positive reception from Cowboys Nation after putting together an impressive coaching staff, but not everyone is on board.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently discussed the Cowboys' future and made it clear he doesn't think Schottenheimer is cut out for the job.
When speaking to TMZ Sports, Irvin suggested Dallas will need divine intervention to turn things around under the Schottenheimer regime.
"There are great odds against Brian Schottenheimer turning around the Cowboys in a great way," he said. "You start thinking maybe God is doing something our meager minds can't really consume.
"If he takes a great and then produces something great, you'll say the man did it. But when he takes a Brian Schottenheimer, the least likely of them all, and then he gives him that position, and he does something great, you yourself will say it must've been God. Because we damn well know it wasn't Brian Schottenheimer."
Schottenheimer has been a career assistant and taking over a 7-10 team is no easy task.
But he has been given ringing endorsements from players who have played under him for the last two seasons which indicates he has there trust. And that is what really matters.
We will find out during the 2025 season whether Schottenheimer is in over his head or ready to start making progress in Dallas, which could have Michael Irvin eating crow next offseason.
