Former Dallas Cowboys coordinator earns NFL on FOX Coach of the Year
The Dallas Cowboys are in the infancy stages of a new era. The franchise has named Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach.
While Schottenheimer is currently putting his staff together for 2025, there is still one game remaining this season.
The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship to get to the big game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys interview promising coach for offensive coordinator job
The Commanders were a massive surprise this season. The team earned a wild-card spot in the postseason and took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions on their way to the NFC title game.
What could be the biggest factor behind the Commanders' turnaround? That's easy; new head coach Dan Quinn has already established a winning attitude in Washington.
Quinn's quick turnaround of the Commanders has already earned the former Cowboys defensive coordinator a Coach of the Year honor, as Quinn earned NFL on FOX's Coach of the Year honors.
This isn't Quinn's first successful stint as a head coach. Quinn had a strong six-year run as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
In that time, Quinn took the Falcons to a Super Bowl; however, it was a game that Falcons fans would like to forget.
Still, it is great to see Quinn getting another chance to lead a team and be successful in doing it. If only the Cowboys would have reached out a season earlier, right?
