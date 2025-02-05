Former Dallas Cowboy gives fans someone to root for in Super Bowl
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to clash in Super Bowl LIX, many fans of the Dallas Cowboys may be wondering how many of the team's former or current players are competing for a championship.
When it comes to the Super Bowl game this year, only one former Cowboy will be suiting up with a chance to win a ring.
MORE: Former Cowboys player preparing for Super Bowl talks team's offseason chaos
Tight end Peyton Hendershot, who spent time on the Cowboys as a backup for two seasons, is the only player with Cowboys ties who will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII.
Hendershot was originally undrafted in 2022 but signed with the Cowboys before the start of that season. Though he only has 15 catches and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Cowboys, the Chiefs saw potential in him and traded a conditional 7th round pick to the Cowboys for him.
While Hendershot didn’t make a major impact on the Cowboys' offense, his opportunity with the Chiefs could provide him a chance to earn a Super Bowl ring, even though his role has continued to be limited.
MORE: Former Cowboys star says NFL is rigged for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Originally waived in September, he rejoined the team in November but was placed on injured reserve shortly after. He was activated just before the Chiefs' Christmas game, though he’s been behind tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray on the depth chart.
In 7 games this year, Hendershot has recorded just five catches for 51 yards and has yet to be targeted in the playoffs thus far.
Still with his presence on the roster, Cowboys fans will have a player to root for in what would otherwise be a Cowboys-free Super Bowl.
