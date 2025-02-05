Cowboys Country

Former Dallas Cowboy gives fans someone to root for in Super Bowl

Fans can root for one former Dallas Cowboys player who showed promise during his stint with the team when the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Super Bowl LIX.

Koby Skillern

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to clash in Super Bowl LIX, many fans of the Dallas Cowboys may be wondering how many of the team's former or current players are competing for a championship.

When it comes to the Super Bowl game this year, only one former Cowboy will be suiting up with a chance to win a ring.

MORE: Former Cowboys player preparing for Super Bowl talks team's offseason chaos

Tight end Peyton Hendershot, who spent time on the Cowboys as a backup for two seasons, is the only player with Cowboys ties who will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII.

Dallas Cowboys former tight end Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph
Dallas Cowboys former tight end Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hendershot was originally undrafted in 2022 but signed with the Cowboys before the start of that season. Though he only has 15 catches and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Cowboys, the Chiefs saw potential in him and traded a conditional 7th round pick to the Cowboys for him.

While Hendershot didn’t make a major impact on the Cowboys' offense, his opportunity with the Chiefs could provide him a chance to earn a Super Bowl ring, even though his role has continued to be limited.

MORE: Former Cowboys star says NFL is rigged for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Originally waived in September, he rejoined the team in November but was placed on injured reserve shortly after. He was activated just before the Chiefs' Christmas game, though he’s been behind tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray on the depth chart.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot on the field in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In 7 games this year, Hendershot has recorded just five catches for 51 yards and has yet to be targeted in the playoffs thus far.

Still with his presence on the roster, Cowboys fans will have a player to root for in what would otherwise be a Cowboys-free Super Bowl.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie


Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News