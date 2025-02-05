Former Cowboys player preparing for Super Bowl talks team's offseason chaos
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to watch Super Bowl LIX from the sideline, there will be one familiar face taking the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday evening.
Tight end Peyton Hendershot, who found himself buried on the depth chart after appearing in all 17 games as an undrafted rookie, was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of final roster cuts.
Now, he has a chance to win a Super Bowl ring.
MORE: Former Cowboys star says NFL is rigged for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
While speaking to the media during Super Bowl week, Hendershot opened up to RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys about the Cowboys' offseason chaos and how it was felt.
Hendershot likely echoes the thoughts of many players who were in the Cowboys locker room.
MORE: NFL considering major rule change after AFC Championship debacle
The team went on to have a disappointing 7-10 season and are now in the middle of redefining its identity for 2025.
Dallas has hired Brian Schottenheim as head coach, and added pieces to the staff that indicate the team could have a renewed focus on the run moving forward. Whether that works out remains to be seen.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
