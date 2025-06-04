Former Dallas Cowboys lineman rips Aaron Rodgers amid Steelers saga
While the Dallas Cowboys are usually dominating the headlines, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken the reins during the 2025 NFL offseason thanks to an ongoing saga with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Pittsburgh has been waiting in limbo for an answer from Rodgers, but he has yet to ink a contract with OTAs underway. As minicamp approaches, there is also no indication that he's ready to sign.
NFL insider Ross Tucker, who started seven games for the Cowboys during the 2002 season in place of an injured Larry Allen at left guard, recently sounded off on the situation and had some harsh words for Rodgers during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
As far as Tucker is concerned, "nobody wants" to bring Rodgers on board.
"There's probably some truth to the consternation regarding the Steelers' fan base. Nobody wants him. Nobody wants him," Tucker said, via SteelersDepot.com. "The way they look at is, he's not that good anymore, we're still not gonna beat the Bills or the Chiefs or the Ravens or [insert team here] in the playoffs.
"So what's the point? To maybe win 9 or 10 games again and maybe have a first-round exit again? Steelers fans are losing their patience with that."
That's the harsh reality of the situation.
An aging quarterback who is clearly on the decline who would command a massive contract is not worth the headaches that Rodgers brings. And it looks like everyone is starting to understand that.
