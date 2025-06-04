Cowboys Country

Former Dallas Cowboys lineman rips Aaron Rodgers amid Steelers saga

Ross Tucker, a former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman turned NFL insider, had some harsh words for Aaron Rodgers as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait in limbo.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK
While the Dallas Cowboys are usually dominating the headlines, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken the reins during the 2025 NFL offseason thanks to an ongoing saga with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh has been waiting in limbo for an answer from Rodgers, but he has yet to ink a contract with OTAs underway. As minicamp approaches, there is also no indication that he's ready to sign.

NFL insider Ross Tucker, who started seven games for the Cowboys during the 2002 season in place of an injured Larry Allen at left guard, recently sounded off on the situation and had some harsh words for Rodgers during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

As far as Tucker is concerned, "nobody wants" to bring Rodgers on board.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"There's probably some truth to the consternation regarding the Steelers' fan base. Nobody wants him. Nobody wants him," Tucker said, via SteelersDepot.com. "The way they look at is, he's not that good anymore, we're still not gonna beat the Bills or the Chiefs or the Ravens or [insert team here] in the playoffs.

"So what's the point? To maybe win 9 or 10 games again and maybe have a first-round exit again? Steelers fans are losing their patience with that."

That's the harsh reality of the situation.

An aging quarterback who is clearly on the decline who would command a massive contract is not worth the headaches that Rodgers brings. And it looks like everyone is starting to understand that.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI

