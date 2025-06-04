Cowboys 'nightmare' scenario for 2025 season is way too familiar
The Dallas Cowboys revamped their roster in the offseason and are gearing up for a bounce-back year during the 2025 NFL campaign. At least that's what the team is hoping for.
One thing that has plagued Dallas for nearly three decades is the lack of postseason success, with the team failing to return to the NFC Championship Game since going on to win Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996.
The lack of playoff success is way-too-familiar territory for Cowboys Nation, and it's something that is haning over the franchise's head.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently laid out "every NFL team's nightmare 2025 season in one sentence or less" and put out some negative energy for Dallas that fans won't want to struggle through again.
"Considering their resources and talent, failing to win a playoff game for a sixth time in seven seasons would have to be considered the extension of an ongoing nightmare in Dallas," Gagnon wrote.
Dak Prescott isn't getting any younger, and unless the team can win now after bolstering the receiving corps and addressing other areas of need on the roster, you have to wonder whether that time will ever come.
Prescott undeniably has the talent, but everything has to come together.
Let's hope that 2025 is finally that year.
