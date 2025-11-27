Numbers show Steelers made bad decision in George Pickens, Cowboys trade
Until proven otherwise, the Dallas Cowboys have a new No. 1 wide receiver on their hands.
George Pickens has burst onto the scene this season in Arlington and is headed for a career-best year as he aims to help Dallas rally toward the playoffs and land himself a lucrative new contract in the process.
Pickens arrived to the Cowboys this past offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the move has clearly been worth it for Dallas.
Look away, Steelers fans. Pickens' individual numbers are far and away better than what any member of the Pittsburgh wide receiving corps has put together so far this season.
George Pickens Nearly Outplaying Entire Steelers WR Corps
With 67 catches for 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns this season, Pickens is nearly outplaying the entire Steelers wide receiving corps on his own.
Pittsburgh's wide receivers have combined for 1,082 receiving yards, with DK Metcalf currently leading the way for the Steelers with 42 catches for 573 yards and five touchdowns.
Pickens is already well on his way to surpassing the career-best yardage numbers he had in 2023 with the Steelers when he had 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.
If the Cowboys are smart, they will give Pickens whatever he wants this offseason or use the franchise tag.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear what he thinks about Pickens.
"He isn't from here … he isn't from this planet," Prescott said. "We lucked up getting a guy like that, and we've gotta keep him here."
