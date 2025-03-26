Former Cowboys QB could be headed to CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to re-sign backup quarterback Trey Lance this offseason after an underwhelming tenure with the team.
Lance joined the Cowboys before the 2023 season after the team traded a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers with the hope of Lance living up to his potential.
While the Lance experiment didn't work out and Cooper Rush bolted for the Baltimore Ravens when NFL free agency began, the Cowboys are now in search of a new backup quarterback.
There's no telling what direction Dallas could go, but Lance's options are becoming clearer. According to new reports, Lance has been added to the "negotiation list" for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.
His father, Carlton, played cornerback for the Roughriders during his playing career.
Lance started the season finale for Dallas throwing for 244 yards and adding 26 on the ground in a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.
He is still aiming to land another NFL gig, but if an opportunity to compete for a starting job on Sundays doesn't come, the CFL could be the perfect opportunity for the former top-five pick to revive his career.
It may not be the high-profile gig that Lance is hoping for, but it's an option worth exploring to prove to teams that he's willing to do whatever it takes to get back on an NFL field.
