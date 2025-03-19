Ex-Cowboys QB goes viral for snatching foul ball from Dodgers 3B at MLB Japan game
If you ever go viral as a fan at a sporting event, it is because you did something amazing or incredibly stupid. Then there is the case of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Rodney Peete, who did both at the same time.
Peete was in attendance for the MLB season-opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs in Japan when he made a smooth grab of a foul ball.
Unfortunately, he snatched the ball from Dodgers star third baseman Max Muncey.
MORE: Former Cowboys player roasts Jerry Jones, team decision making
Peete cracked a smile after snagging the ball and put his glove behind his back, while Muncey was clearly frustrated.
Luckily this play happened in the season opener and wasn't a Steve Bartman-esque mistake in the NLCS, right Cubs fans?
After five seasons with the Detroit Lions, Peete signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 1994 to replace Bernie Kosar as Troy Aikman's backup. Future Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was the team's third-string signal-caller.
In his lone year in Dallas, Peete saw limited action as a replacement for an injured Aikman, recording 470 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Let's hope this is the last time Peete is making headlines for something that goes wrong in the stands.
