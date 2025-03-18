Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: LB breakdown, analysis
The Dallas Cowboys entered free agency knowing that linebacker was high up on the shopping list for 2025.
During Week One of free agency, Dallas wasted no time adding additional depth to help sure up the unit.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: DL breakdown, analysis
While all eyes are on All-Pro Micah Parsons, here is a look at where the group currently stands.
LB Depth Chart
Damone Clark
Darius Harris
Buddy Johnson
Marist Liufau
Brock Mogensen
Kenneth Murray
DeMarvion Overshown
Micah Parsons
Jack Sanborn
The newest additions to this group are Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn. Murray was acquired for a sixth-round draft selection from the Tennessee Titans. At the same time, Sanborn who was signed to a one-year deal, comes over from the Chicago Bears, and reunites with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
MORE: Cowboys' Kenneth Murray excited to recreate past dominance with CeeDee Lamb
Marist Liufau had a promising rookie season, finishing with 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss. Now heading into his second season, the former Notre Dame product could be in line for increased reps.
A large reason for Liufau seeing more time on the field for next season is the uncertainty surrounding DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL last December. Dallas hopes to see the explosive defender back on the field sooner rather than later.
Damone Clark, who played 784 snaps in 2023, saw a sharp decline in 2024, playing in just 163 snaps. The change to Eberflus could create more opportunity for the now fourth-year defender who started all 17 games two years ago and finished with a team-high 109 tackles.
MORE: Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas has clear message after number change, return
Buddy Johnson, Darius Harris, and Brock Mogensen will likely compete in training camp for increased depth opportunities.
Saving the best for last is four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons. Now heading into Year Five, the generational talent seeks a big payday ahead of the 2025 season.
Even after missing four games to an ankle injury last season, the former 2021 first-rounder reminded everyone of his dominance, finishing with a team-high 12 sacks, making him just the fourth player since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to record double-digit figures in each of his first four seasons.
Grade: B+
Parsons remains an offensive coordinator's worst nightmare, while Sanborn and Murray provide the unit with much needed depth.
Murray finished with career highs in sacks (3.5), pressures (7), and tackles for loss (8) last year while recording his third season with 90-plus tackles.
MORE: Michael Irvin strongly takes side in Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence beef
Sanborn has appeared in 48 games with 19 starts over his first three seasons and has recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 pressures, and 4.5 sacks.
Along with Liufau and a hopeful Clark, the Cowboys have plenty of options to fill in the shoes of last season's leader in tackles, Eric Kendricks, who remains a free agent.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries