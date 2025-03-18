Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: LB breakdown, analysis

A look at where the Cowboys' linebacker room stands following the first week of free agency.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown react to recovering a fumble in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown react to recovering a fumble in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys entered free agency knowing that linebacker was high up on the shopping list for 2025.

During Week One of free agency, Dallas wasted no time adding additional depth to help sure up the unit.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: DL breakdown, analysis

While all eyes are on All-Pro Micah Parsons, here is a look at where the group currently stands.

LB Depth Chart

Kenneth Murray
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Damone Clark
Darius Harris
Buddy Johnson
Marist Liufau
Brock Mogensen
Kenneth Murray
DeMarvion Overshown
Micah Parsons
Jack Sanborn

The newest additions to this group are Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn. Murray was acquired for a sixth-round draft selection from the Tennessee Titans. At the same time, Sanborn who was signed to a one-year deal, comes over from the Chicago Bears, and reunites with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

MORE: Cowboys' Kenneth Murray excited to recreate past dominance with CeeDee Lamb

Marist Liufau had a promising rookie season, finishing with 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss. Now heading into his second season, the former Notre Dame product could be in line for increased reps.

A large reason for Liufau seeing more time on the field for next season is the uncertainty surrounding DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL last December. Dallas hopes to see the explosive defender back on the field sooner rather than later.

Damone Clark, who played 784 snaps in 2023, saw a sharp decline in 2024, playing in just 163 snaps. The change to Eberflus could create more opportunity for the now fourth-year defender who started all 17 games two years ago and finished with a team-high 109 tackles.

MORE: Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas has clear message after number change, return

Buddy Johnson, Darius Harris, and Brock Mogensen will likely compete in training camp for increased depth opportunities.

Saving the best for last is four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons. Now heading into Year Five, the generational talent seeks a big payday ahead of the 2025 season.

Even after missing four games to an ankle injury last season, the former 2021 first-rounder reminded everyone of his dominance, finishing with a team-high 12 sacks, making him just the fourth player since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to record double-digit figures in each of his first four seasons.

Grade: B+

Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Parsons remains an offensive coordinator's worst nightmare, while Sanborn and Murray provide the unit with much needed depth.

Murray finished with career highs in sacks (3.5), pressures (7), and tackles for loss (8) last year while recording his third season with 90-plus tackles.

MORE: Michael Irvin strongly takes side in Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence beef

Sanborn has appeared in 48 games with 19 starts over his first three seasons and has recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 pressures, and 4.5 sacks.

Along with Liufau and a hopeful Clark, the Cowboys have plenty of options to fill in the shoes of last season's leader in tackles, Eric Kendricks, who remains a free agent.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs

Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis

Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News