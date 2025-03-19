Former Cowboys player roasts Jerry Jones, team decision making
Former Dallas Cowboys players have a history of taking shots at the team on their way out. We've seen this as recently as veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who left the team for the Seattle Seahawks in the early wave of NFL free agency.
Lawrence questioned the Cowboys' ability to win a Super Bowl and then took some parting shots at star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Now, another former Cowboy has decided to pile onto the team.
Charvarius Ward, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, was talking about his brief stint in Dallas. Ward was competing for a job in training camp and claimed he was locking up wide receivers in practice.
He then took a shot at Jerry Jones, saying, "I was strappin' all them boys. I thought I was making the team, but Dallas doesn't make a lot of good decisions."
Ward was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of final roster cuts in exchange for offensive guard Parker Ehinger.
It worked out for Ward, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2020. Ward started in Super Bowl LVIII for the San Francisco 49ers against Kansas City, but the Chiefs came out on top.
Ehinger, meanwhile, spent just one season as a backup in Dallas.
Everyone can see who won that trade.
