Cowboys' biggest remaining roster needs include most important position on field
The Dallas Cowboys are having one of their best offseasons in recent memory. The team managed to re-sign several key players while also filling roles and adding depth through multiple trades and free-agent signings.
With a bevy of 2025 draft picks and some money left to spend, the Cowboys still have room to fine-tune their roster. The big question now is which position will receive the most focus moving forward.
Nick Eatman and Kurt Daniels of DallasCowboys.com recently discussed what the Cowboys' biggest need is after their wave of signings and trades.
"I would think the two positions that still need to be addressed - even before the draft - would be quarterback and cornerback. Now the good part here is that you're really talking about the backup spots but we've seen around here, those are very important at those two spots," said Eatman.
Eatman believes that the two biggest positions of concern are quarterback and cornerback, not because of the starting talent, but due to the concerning number of injuries at those positions.
The Dallas Cowboys' longtime backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, recently signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the Cowboys in search of a quarterback who can step in if Dak Prescott gets injured.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones has said the team hopes to add a quarterback in the upcoming draft, while Trey Lance is not expected to return.
Daniels agrees with the positions but suggests a different approach, "This may sound kind of generic, but how about an impact player (or two)? So far, the Cowboys have done a great job of adding depth, but what they so desperately need are a few guys who can truly change games".
Daniels wants the Cowboys to make a splash before the NFL draft and believes, "there sure are a lot of holes still in this lineup, more than can seemingly be filled in a single draft."
The Cowboys have already had a more active offseason than fans are used to, so any move outside of the draft at this point would be an added bonus.
As of right now, their two biggest needs may be finding backups at cornerback and quarterback who are capable of starting; however, if the team hopes to play well into January, one of their priorities needs to be finding difference-makers.
