Former Dallas Cowboys starter at position of need signs with Titans
The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of talent at defensive back, but injuries have plagued to position in recent years. All-Pro cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have struggled to stay on the field at the same time, and Diggs will likely miss the start of the 2025 NFL season after suffering a season-ending knee injury for the second straight year.
Dallas drafted East Carolina star Shavon Revel in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, but he is also coming off a torn ACL that prematurely ended his college career.
Last season, ball-hawking cornerback Amani Oruwariye got the opportunity to start in six games for the Cowboys because of injuries, and he made the most of it.
Oruwariye recorded 29 tackles, one interception, and three passes defensed. Unfortunately, he will not be back with Dallas this season.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, Oruwariye has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee also added linebacker Amari Burney off waivers this week, so it is clear the Titans are revamping the defensive roster.
Dallas, meanwhile, has had plenty of roster shakeups of their own this offseason, so it is going to be interesting to see how everything plays out throughout the year.
And, in case you were wondering, the Cowboys do not face the Titans in 2025, so there will be no "Oruwariye revenge game."
