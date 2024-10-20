Former Cowboys receiver has explosive debut with new team in Week 7
Wide receivers have been a hot topic for the Dallas Cowboys lately, but not in a good way.
Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and Hall of Famer, Troy Aikman laid into the team's wideouts for their "lazy" route running this season. He didn't absolve Dak Prescott of all the team's struggles but did say the pass-catchers aren't doing enough to help him.
That's why there were calls for a reunion with Amari Cooper, who the Cleveland Browns were willing to trade. Dallas never showed any interest and the Buffalo Bills wound up landing him in exchange for a third-round pick. As fate would have it, Cooper had a day to remember in Week 7.
Cooper's debut with Buffalo got off to a fast start as he scored a touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Josh Allen.
That score came in the third quarter, and it got Cooper rolling. He finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
His presence seemed to help rookie Keon Coleman as well. The second-round pick had a breakout performance, going for 125 yards. Before Week 7, he had never picked up more than 51 in a game.
The Cowboys took a lot of criticism for trading Cooper to the Browns in 2022 for a fifth-round pick. He then went on to become the first player in their history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was traded after Cleveland fell to 1-5 in Week 6.
Dallas is hopeful they can get their offense back on track after their Week 7 bye.
CeeDee Lamb has yet to record a 100-yard day. Jalen Tolbert has been their primary WR2 and while he's been solid, he's not someone who can carry the load.
