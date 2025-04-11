Ex-Cowboys scout names NFL Draft prospects team is 'hunting' in Round 1
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be trending towards selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and the NFL experts and draftniks are beginning to take notice.
One man who recently chimed in on the Cowboys' draft plans was former longtime Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus.
Broaddus appeared on the One Star Cowboys podcast where he shared his thoughts on who he believes the team is "hunting" on draft day. Two players came to Broaddus' mind, and they were both wide receivers.
MORE: Todd McShay NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing massive playmaking WR
The two players named were Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden and Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan.
"I think they're going to take Tet McMillan or (Matthew) Golden from Texas," Broaddus said. "I think they're hunting these wide receivers.
MORE: New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
"If you look at the visits and stuff, 30 visits tell you some stories. Even the fact they brought in Luther Burden in from Missouri tells you they're hunting these wide receivers."
Either player would be a great addition to the Cowboys offense, though McMillan may be the best fit.
Not only is he a perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb's playing style, he gives the team a much-needed redzone threat.
MORE: Cowboys bring in familiar Texas name in 'consensus' NFL mock draft
If the Cowboys front office is in step with Cowboys Nation's line of thinking, draft day could end up being a celebration as the team takes a major step forward.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname