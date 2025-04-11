Cowboys Country

Ex-Cowboys scout names NFL Draft prospects team is 'hunting' in Round 1

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be zeroing in on a certain position in the NFL Draft, and a former team scout has identified the players he believes they are locked in on.

Josh Sanchez

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden celebrates a big play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden celebrates a big play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be trending towards selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and the NFL experts and draftniks are beginning to take notice.

One man who recently chimed in on the Cowboys' draft plans was former longtime Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus.

Broaddus appeared on the One Star Cowboys podcast where he shared his thoughts on who he believes the team is "hunting" on draft day. Two players came to Broaddus' mind, and they were both wide receivers.

The two players named were Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden and Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan.

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think they're going to take Tet McMillan or (Matthew) Golden from Texas," Broaddus said. "I think they're hunting these wide receivers.

"If you look at the visits and stuff, 30 visits tell you some stories. Even the fact they brought in Luther Burden in from Missouri tells you they're hunting these wide receivers." 

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Either player would be a great addition to the Cowboys offense, though McMillan may be the best fit.

Not only is he a perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb's playing style, he gives the team a much-needed redzone threat.

If the Cowboys front office is in step with Cowboys Nation's line of thinking, draft day could end up being a celebration as the team takes a major step forward.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches the ball to make a touchdown against the Houston Cougars.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches the ball to make a touchdown against the Houston Cougars. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

