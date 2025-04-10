Ex-NFL QB pitches trading Dak Prescott to Steelers in outrageous move
During dead periods on the NFL calendar, the Dallas Cowboys are often brought up in ridiculous scenarios. Usually, the stories run rampant about the team being in the mix for another team's disgruntled star player.
Well, here we go again.
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert pulled out one of the silliest trade proposals you will read by suggesting the Cowboys should trade Dak Prescott, who has a no-trade clause and massive cap hit, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who wants to be one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Watt recently raised eyebrows when he posted a photo of himself giving the peace sign on social media. The cryptic message made many believe he is not happy with how contract negotiations are going.
Benkert suggests the Cowboys hand the keys to the offense to Joe Milton III and trade Dak and the No. 12 overall pick for Watt and the Steelers' No. 21 pick.
It is an outrageous proposal that would never work. How would the Cowboys afford to pay Micah Parsons as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, cover Prescott's contract, AND pay T.J. Watt what he wants?
Nothing is impossible when Jerry Jones is involved, but people have to be realistic.
The NFL Draft can't get here soon enough.
