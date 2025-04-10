Cowboys Country

Ex-NFL QB pitches trading Dak Prescott to Steelers in outrageous move

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert pitched an outrageous trade that would ship Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

During dead periods on the NFL calendar, the Dallas Cowboys are often brought up in ridiculous scenarios. Usually, the stories run rampant about the team being in the mix for another team's disgruntled star player.

Well, here we go again.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert pulled out one of the silliest trade proposals you will read by suggesting the Cowboys should trade Dak Prescott, who has a no-trade clause and massive cap hit, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who wants to be one of the highest-paid players in the league.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown offers encouraging update on Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract

Watt recently raised eyebrows when he posted a photo of himself giving the peace sign on social media. The cryptic message made many believe he is not happy with how contract negotiations are going.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt participates in organized team activities.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt participates in organized team activities. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Benkert suggests the Cowboys hand the keys to the offense to Joe Milton III and trade Dak and the No. 12 overall pick for Watt and the Steelers' No. 21 pick.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown reveals Jerry Jones' role in getting 'Agent 0' back

It is an outrageous proposal that would never work. How would the Cowboys afford to pay Micah Parsons as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, cover Prescott's contract, AND pay T.J. Watt what he wants?

Nothing is impossible when Jerry Jones is involved, but people have to be realistic.

The NFL Draft can't get here soon enough.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB

NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12

Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine

Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News