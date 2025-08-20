George Pickens going viral after highlight catch at Cowboys practice
The hype around Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens continues to build ahead of the regular season.
Acquired in a trade earlier this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens has quickly become a fan favorite, and Tuesday's practice in Arlington featured the latest example as to why.
During live team drills, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott launched a deep pass down the right sideline to Pickens, who was covered well by cornerback Andrew Booth.
But despite the tight coverage, Prescott's throw was perfect, and Pickens' over-the-shoulder catch was even better.
Reporters were not allowed to film any of Tuesday's practice, but fortunately for fans, the Cowboys social media team is the exception, allowing for highlight plays like this to go viral.
Given the plays he made during his time with the Steelers, fans should get accustomed to these kind of catches once the regular season begins.
With CeeDee Lamb set to draw significant attention from defenses this upcoming season, Pickens could find ample room to thrive while being another elite receiver for Dak Prescott to lean on, a luxury most NFL quarterbacks don't have.
Pickens' time in Pittsburgh had some controversy but there was never any doubt about him being an elite receiver with impressive contested-catch ability.
Last season, Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 14 games with the Steelers.
The Cowboys will open up the 2025 NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.
