NFL insider says Cowboys, Micah Parsons ‘headed for a divorce’
Jerry Jones loves having his Dallas Cowboys in the news cycle, which has been the case once again this offseason.
On the same day everyone is discussing his latest Netflix docuseries detailing his career as the team’s owner and general manager, the Cowboys are also making headlines for their confusing negotiation tactics with superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Dallas is known to drag their feet in negotiations, but this time, he pushed Parsons too far. Jones used the media to pressure Parsons, leading to a trade request, which the Cowboys refuse to grant.
MORE: Charlotte Jones breaks down Cowboys contract negotiations with Micah Parsons
While they’ve shown no indication of changing their tune, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the two sides are “headed for a divorce” at some point.
“Could a deal happen? Yes.… there is zero indication that it is going to happen,” Schefter said.
“It sounds like, at some point in time, whether that’s now, after the season, after two seasons, like the two sides are headed towards a divorce.”
The Cowboys believe they hold all the cards since Parsons is under contract in 2025 and they can still use the franchise tag in 2026. Troy Aikman believes Parsons does have leverage, since the defense would struggle to stop anyone without him.
Getting Parsons signed would be the best course of action, but if anyone is stubborn enough to push out a generational talent, it’s Jones.
